Top headlines:Nitish wins trust vote; DreamFolks IPO sails through on Day 1

wins trust vote after BJP lawmakers walk out of assembly

The newly-formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in on Wednesday comfortably won the motion of confidence amid a walkout staged by MLAs of the BJP -- which has been stripped of power as a result of the recent political upheaval in the state.

Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari ordered a headcount upon a request by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the parliamentary affairs minister, who said that though a voice vote had clearly showed support of the majority, the count would leave no room for any confusion.

Adani Green's 2,021% debt-equity ratio is second-worst in Asia: Report

Ltd., one of the seven listed units of Gautam Adani’s ports-to-renewables empire, has seen its debt-to-equity ratio balloon to the second-highest in Asia, raising alarm over whether the billionaire’s aggressive expansion plans has over-leveraged his businesses.

The Gujarat-based company's debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021% is only behind China's Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., which has a ratio of 2,452%, among 892 listed in Asia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

DreamFolks' sails through on Day 1, retail portion booked 5.4x

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services got fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

The received bids for 1,03,46,872 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, translating into 1.09 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 1348 hours.

Govt making on six fronts to strengthen healthcare services: PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday, while inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali, laid down the six fronts on which the Central government is making "record investments" to strengthen the healthcare services in the country.

Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "The healthcare services are being strengthened on six fronts. The first front is encouraging prevention healthcare. The second one is opening small and modern hospitals. The third front is opening big institutes of medical colleges and research. The fourth front is increasing the number of doctors and paramedical staff in the country. The fifth one is to make medicines available to patients at cheap rates and affordable medical equipment. The sixth is lessening the patients' problems using technology. The Centre is making record in these six fronts."