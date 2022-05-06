Top headlines: RIL posts 22% jump in Q4 net, Mindtree & LTI announce merger

-
ALSO READ
Mindtree and LTI announce merger to create a $3.5 bn IT Services behemoth
What will drive RIL's Q3 earnings?
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
L&T Infotech and Mindtree merger to start on strong foundation: Analysts
Zee Entertainment board clears media firm's mega merger with Sony
-
Reliance Industries Ltd , India's most valuable company, reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday that rose 22.5 per cent following strong performance across its energy, telecom and retail verticals. The Boards of Directors of Mindtree & LTI have approved the merger of these independently listed IT services companies under the Larsen & Toubro Group.
RIL Q4 net up 22.5% to Rs 16,203 crore, revenue jumps nearly 37%
Oil to telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 22.5 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March. In the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year it had reported net profit of Rs 13,227. Read more
Mindtree and LTI announce merger to create a $3.5 bn IT Services behemoth
The Boards of Directors of Mindtree and LTI approved the merger of both these independently listed IT services companies under the Larsen & Toubro Group. The proposed integration will see Mindtree and LTI join strengths to create a scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Read more
Axis MF suspends two fund managers amid allegations of irregularities
Axis Mutual Fund has suspended two fund managers, Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal, amid allegations of irregularities in managing their funds. The fund house has reassigned responsibilities to other fund managers for seven schemes. In a statement, the fund house said it has launched a suo moto investigation two months ago to probe potential irregularities. Read more
"Buyer beware": Wadia issues public notice against Century's realty project
Nusli Wadia, chairman of Wadia group of companies, issued a public notice to warn customers of Century Textiles saying the luxury housing project is being built on disputed land. The land parcel is valued at around Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 2,000 crore with development potential of upto Rs 15,000 crore. Read more
Tata Power's net profit rises over 31% to Rs 632 cr in March quarter
Tata Power has reported an over 31 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 632.37 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 481.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU