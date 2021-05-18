Top headlines: TaMo sees surprise Q4 loss; Canara Bank posts profit in Q4

-
-
Tata Motors logs March-quarter loss
Tata Motors Ltd posted a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply disruptions continued to hurt sales for the carmaker.
Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 9,894 crore a year earlier. Read more
Canara Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,010 cr
Public sector lender Canara Bank's net profit for fourth quarter ended March 2021 stood at Rs 1,010 crore as against net loss of Rs 6,567 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.
The net profit for FY21 stood at Rs 2,557 crore as against loss of Rs 5,838 in FY20. Read more
Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 for families with Covid death
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to each family in the national capital that has had a Covid death.
Stating that many families have lost their loved ones during the second wave of the pandemic, Kejriwal said, "We cannot fill that void, but we will provide financial help of Rs 50,000 to each family that has lost at least one of its members to the pandemic." Read more
Cyclone fury leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat
At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on Tuesday.
Over 16,000 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees and over 1,000 poles uprooted due to the cyclonic storm, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said. Read more
