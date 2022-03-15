Torus Primero aims to provide vocational training to 1 mn in 18 months

-
-
Torus Primero Edutech, a joint venture of Cosmea Financial Holdings and Primero Skills and Training, on Tuesday said it aims to provide vocational training to 1 million youth across 40 sectors over the next 18 months.
Torus Primero Edutech plans to target the Indian skill, education and edutech sector, which is estimated to be a USD 300 billion opportunity by the end of this decade, by using technology to offer its courses and industry recognised certifications, said a release.
"Torus Primero Edutech aims to provide skilling, reskilling and upskilling to participate in the global knowledge economy and lead to better employability opportunities. This will contribute to the Government of India's Skill Development initiative and is in line with the National Education Policy 2021," it said.
Using an intuitive technology platform, the company will provide new age skills across high growth sectors, like finance, retail, hospitality and healthcare, in India and the Middle East.
"We further plan to align over a million jobs for our trainees in the next five years through this platform, said Jayanta Das, CEO, Torus Primero.
The company also plans to adopt a hybrid training model (both online and offline presence) for its courses with focus on reaching out to individuals between 16-30 years through various channels.
The JV will also focus on the North East region, where it sees a great potential, and will be expanding its online and offline presence in these states, the release said.
Torus Primero Edutech is the fourth initiative being launched by Cosmea Financial Holdings (CFH) under its portfolio. Cosmea Financial Holdings is a financial services startup.
