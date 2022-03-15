Govt receives Rs 4,353 crore as dividend tranches from 7 CPSEs

-
ALSO READ
What has been the trend in CPSE closures? Here's what data shows
CPSE index hits over 3-year high; REC, PFC, CIL, Power Grid up 5% each
FinMin to seek Cabinet nod to set up firm to monetise some CPSE land assets
State-owned GAIL declares record interim dividend of 50% for FY22
Dividend yield funds offer better downside protection, say experts
-
The government on Tuesday said it has received Rs 4,353 crore as dividend tranches from seven public sector enterprises, including Coal India and PFC.
"Government has respectively received about Rs 575 crore and Rs 2038 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Coal India Ltd as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
Besides, about Rs 887 crore and Rs 653 crore have been received from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd as dividend tranches.
The government has also received about Rs 100 crore, Rs 33 crore and Rs 67 crore from BDL, Manganese Ore India Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, respectively.
During the current financial year 2021-22 so far, Rs 53,412.22 crore has been obtained through dividend from CPSEs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU