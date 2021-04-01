Toyota Kirloskar sells 15,001 units in March, highest in the month in 8 yrs

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it sold a total of 15,001 units in March, registering the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013.
The automaker had sold 7,023 units in March 2020, amid a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February this year, the company had reported wholesales of 14,075 units.
"We have been able to sustain the growth momentum as we closed the last quarter registering a 73 per cent growth in domestic sales, when compared to the sales in the corresponding period last year (January-March 2020). In fact, last month witnessed the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.
The company's sales performance in the last quarter proved to be better than the sales in the festive season of the third quarter (October- December 2021), he added.
"The demand for personal mobility still continues to grow as we witness a surge in both enquiries and customer orders thereby registering a 7 per cent growth in domestic sales in March 2021 when compared to the sales in February 2021," Soni noted.
This reiterates the popularity of the brand amidst customers which has been further enhanced by the two new recent launches of the new Innova Crysta and the New Fortuner, as well as the Legender, he said.
