Wipro to acquire Australian cybersecurity provider Ampion for $117 million

on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, devops and quality engineering services. According to reports, will acquire Ampion for $117 million.

Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers Revolution IT and Shelde. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia, founded in 2004, and Shelde was a digital IT security company also founded in Australia, in 2010. The merged entity, Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and a zone 3 facility in Canberra.

The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, devops, analytics and resilience-related digital capabilities, across enterprises and public sector entities. and Ampion’s combined offerings, powered by engineering transformation, devops and security consulting services will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers.

Wipro’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation. The of Ampion is an important step for Wipro in this direction, and strengthens the commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

“I am excited to welcome Ampion to the Wipro family. Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region,” said N S Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited.

The is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.