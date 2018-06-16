Toyota Kirloskar to offer seven airbags across variants in the C segment

Today all cars sold in India’s sedan segment look more or less attractive, and the Toyota Yaris is no different. After all, it’s in a segment where the likes of Hyundai Verna, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Volkswagen Vento and the Honda City rule the roost.

Being a stickler for safety, I was completely bowled over by the fact that the company is offering seven SRS airbags along with anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist across its variants: J, G, V and VX. An automatic transmission is offered as a choice across all the four variants. ...