Triveni Turbine arm to acquire 70% stake in S African firm TSE Engineering

-
ALSO READ
Triveni Turbine net profit up 30% t0 Rs 36 crore in December quarter
Triveni Engineering soars 6%, hits new high on healthy business outlook
Triveni Engineering Q3 profit rises 37%; revenue up at Rs 1,242 cr
Sugar stocks sweeten: Triveni, Dalmia, Balrampur, Uttam Sugar gain up to 5%
Balrampur Chini, Triveni, EID Parry at record high; stocks soar up to 20%
-
Triveni Turbine on Wednesday said that its arm Mis Triveni Turbines DMCC has inked an agreement to acquire 70 per cent equity of TSE Engineering in South Africa for 11.9 million South African rand (around Rs. 6.17 crore).
"Our wholly-owned subsidiary Mis Triveni Turbines DMCC has signed an agreement for acquisition of 70 per cent equity shares of TSE Engineering Pty. Ltd. (TSE)," Triveni Turbine said in a BSE filing.
TSE, registered under the South African law, has been engaged in high-precision engineering repairs and servicing of machinery in sugar and other industrial plants in the South African Development Community region.
With the acquisition of these shares, TSE will become a step down subsidiary of Triveni Turbine Ltd. The acquisition will be for cash consideration of 11.9 million South African rand, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, the exchange filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU