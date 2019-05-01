True North's learning curve: Four deals cemented after a failed IBC bid

When private equity (PE) investor True North threw its hat into the ring to bid for Binani Cement as part of a consortium that included JSW Group, it had no idea the process would become as convoluted as it finally did. Effectively, Kumar Birla-led UltraTech Cement was the highest bidder but its late submissions caused Binani -- one of the more coveted assets referred to the National Company Law Tribunal under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code -- to be referred to the Supreme Court.

The law eventually upheld the sale to Birla and True North lost the deal. However, what it ...