Trump administration extends deadline for sale of TikTok to November 27

The US government has extended the deadline for the sale of the video-sharing app TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, for another 15 days, a court filing revealed on Friday.
"At the November 4, 2020 hearing on Plaintiffs' renewed motion for preliminary injunction, the Court instructed the parties to keep the Court apprised of any developments in the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) process concerning Plaintiffs," the document said. "Pursuant to that request, Plaintiffs hereby notify the Court that on November 12, 2020, CFIUS granted an extension ... for an additional 15 days, specifically, from November 12, 2020 to November 27, 2020."
TikTok faced a deadline on Thursday to comply with the United States' order to sell its US operations or be shut down, although the demand did not go into effect on time.
The Donald Trump-led administration announced that the enforcement of the TikTok ban would be delayed, citing a decision by a federal court in Pennsylvania in October to block the Commerce Department order. The administration has appealed the judge's order that blocked restrictions on the application.
In August, the Trump administration threatened to ban the app in the United States, citing wider concerns about alleged Chinese government spying on data of Americans using China-originated social media.
The ban on TikTok was originally to take effect on September 20, but was later deferred to November 12 after the administration offered the company a way out by selling itself to a US entity.
