TVS Motor July sales dip 10% YoY, total exports down to 62,389 units

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 2,52,744 units in July 2020.

The company had sold 2,79,465 units in the corresponding month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,43,788 units last month, as compared to 2,65,679 units in July 2019, down 8 per cent, while domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,89,647 units in the period under review, as against 2,08,489 units in the year-ago month, down 9 per cent.

Motorcycle sales were at 1,06,062 units last month, as against 1,08,210 units in July 2019, while scooter sales were at 78,603 units, as against 1,05,199 units in July 2019, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales were at 8,956 units in July, as against 13,786 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Total exports last month stood at 62,389 units, as against 69,994 units in July 2019, while two-wheeler exports were at 54,141 units, as against 57,190 units a year ago.