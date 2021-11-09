Tyre maker MRF reports 54% decline in Q2 net profit at Rs 189 crore

-
ALSO READ
Improving demand, peak capex to trigger linear growth in tyre industry
JK Tyre shares jump over 6% on reporting strong March quarter earnings
JK Tyre posts consolidated net profit of Rs 44 cr in June quarter
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind at record high, Apollo Tyres jumps 5%
JK Tyre posts consolidated profit after tax of Rs 194 cr for March quarter
-
Tyre maker MRF on Tuesday reported 53.99 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 189.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 410.92 crore in July-September period of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,907.81 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,244.43 crore in the year-ago period, MRF said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.
The interim dividend will be paid on or after December 3, 2021, it added.
The company's shares were trading 1.79 per cent down at Rs 78,427.25 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU