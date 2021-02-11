Tyre maker TVS Srichakra's profit rises 124% to Rs 46.32 cr in Q3

JUST IN
MRF profit grows 116% to Rs 511.72 cr in Dec quarter, revenue rises 14%
During the third quarter, the company's revenue rose to Rs 553.31 crore from Rs 497.54 crore in the year ago period, an increase of around 11.20 per cent

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Tyre manufacturing facility

TVS Srichakra, part of the TVS Group and a leading tyre maker, reported a profit of Rs 46.32 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 20.68 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. an increase of 124 per cent.

During the third quarter, the company's revenue rose to Rs 553.31 crore from Rs 497.54 crore in the year ago period, an increase of around 11.20 per cent.

First Published: Thu, February 11 2021. 13:25 IST

