UBI's turnaround plan this quarter contingent upon BPSL resolution

United Bank of India's plan to return to profitability in this quarter depends on the resolution of and Steel (BPSL).

According to Ashok Kumar Pradhan, MD and CEO, United Bank of India, the bank expects to return to profitability this quarter. However, in case the resolution of doesn't take place in this quarter, the bank would need to provide Rs 300 crore of additional provisioning, he said.

The committee of creditors for in August had approved JSW Steel's Rs 19,700-crore resolution plan. Earlier, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had directed that the case is resolved by March 31, 2019. However, recently, the operational creditors of the company raised objections over the plan before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLT bench, headed by its president Justice MM Kumar, has scheduled the matter for hearing on March 25.

Although is expecting only a small write back from two major accounts in the first list - Alok Industries and BPSL, of about Rs 200 crore, the provisioning requirement for BPSL would wipe out bank's profit. For both Alok Industries and BPSL, the bank's exposure is of about Rs 1650 crore. For Alok Industries, the bank does not need to provide much in the present quarter, said Pradhan.

On the back of high provisioning, posted a net loss of Rs 1,139 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The bank had posted a loss of Rs 637.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its provisions, other than tax and contingencies nearly doubled to Rs 1,967.20 crore in the last quarter, compared with Rs 1,074.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to Pradhan, if the government doesn't provide additional funds, the bank expects to come out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by Q2 of FY20.

The gross NPA and net NPA of the bank stood at 21.27 per cent and 12.08 per cent, respectively, in the last quarter. The bank needs to bring down the net NPA to 6 per cent as one of the conditions to come out of PCA.

Pradhan said that the bank has been following a four-pronged strategy to come out of PCA and effect a turnaround. This includes capital conservation, control and compliance, cost rationalisation, use of technology and non-performing asset (NPA) management. The bank has embarked upon a specialised drive for NPA management at the branch level. The bank has also frozen fresh recruitment and has been rationalizing branches to reduce the cost of operations.