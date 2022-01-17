UltraTech Cement shares jump nearly 3 pc after earnings announcement

-
ALSO READ
Prospects for cement industry in FY22 look bright, says Kumar Birla
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
UltraTech Cement Q1 profit grows two-folds to Rs 1,700 cr; net sales up 54%
Ultratech Cement Q3 consolidated net profit rises 8% to Rs 1,708 cr
Cement shares in demand; UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja hit record highs
-
Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the firm reported a 7.92 increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.
The stock gained 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 7,867.90 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 7,947.90.
On NSE, shares of the company gained 2.73 per cent to settle at Rs 7,870.10 apiece.
Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 7.92 increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,710.14 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 as trade sales were impacted and the overall cement demand remained subdued during the period.
The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,584.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.
Revenue from operations rose by 5.89 per cent to Rs 12,984.93 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 12,262 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU