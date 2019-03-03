Unicorn start-up Byju's to use cartoon characters to teach math, science

Learning is about to get less mundane as popular characters like and Donald Duck, among hundreds of others, will soon be teaching and

Byju's, the unicorn Indian start-up that recently became the world's most-valued edu-tech firm, is bringing popular characters to its learning platform through licensing deals, with top media production houses globally, the company said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which is preparing for its global launch this year, including in the US and several English speaking markets, has bought rights to use some 80 per cent of characters from The Walt Disney Company.

Besides and Donald Duck, Disney is also the creator of Aladdin, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Snow White - characters that have global reach.

"We will have a lot of powerful characters in the app, not only from Disney. We are bringing and human characters which are popular across the world that have a good recall in markets," said Raveendran. More such deals and integrations are underway, he added.

The premise is simple. is entering the elementary school category and working on a product line for Class I-III students, an audience segment that it currently does not cater to. It is also working on a fresh offering in the US, UK and Australia.

Raveendran did not spill the beans on the contours of the Disney deal but said, “It is a business partnership. We will give a small royalty for each character we use,” he said. The company plans to use certain characters in geographies where they are most popular.





The strategy, it is expected, will help Byju's gain early traction among users who are not already familiar with Byju's brand.

As part of the international expansion strategy, established an office in the US in January.

It also acquired Osmo, the developer of a learning and educational gaming service, for $120 million. The biggest moot of Osmo is that it uses external inputs and attachments for an immersive learning experience.

Byju's will integrate Osmo's offering with its own products, which largely include video lessons, games and reading material. Byju's is also set to benefit from Osmo's users in 20,000 US schools and insights on the local user base. The company said it was open to more such acquisitions and strategic tie-up in overseas markets after a mega funding round in December. Byju's is evaluating a few that either have established products in this space or have good brand awareness in these markets, or a combination of both, Raveendran said.

In December last year, Byju's raised $400 million from Nasper, Tencent and Canada Pension Fund, valuing the 10-year old firm at $3.6 billion. The learning app has 30 million users and 2 million paid subscribers, according to the company.