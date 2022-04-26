United Breweries net profit up 67.9% to Rs 164 crore in March quarter

Beer maker Ltd, controlled by Dutch multinational company NV, on Tuesday reported a 67.92 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 163.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by a volume-based growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.53 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 1.28 per cent to Rs 3,664.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,618.09 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

"The fourth quarter witnessed robust year-on-year and sequential growth (volume) of 7 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively," said UBL in its earnings result statement.

The growth was mixed during the quarter with January being muted due to the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, while March showed a promising start of the peak season, it added.

During the quarter, its gross margin was lower by 330 basis points as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year due to inflationary pressures witnessed in the prices of malt, packaging materials and crude oil, said UBL.

"The commodity cost picture remains challenging and volatile," it said, adding, "The company is in the process of securing price increases in combination with continued cost measures to mitigate this impact."



As part of the cost optimisation, UBL has stopped NAB (Non-Alcoholic Beer) production at the manufacturing facility in Bihar and moved to a third party facility, it added.

UBL's total expenses were at Rs 3,458.98 crore, up 1.07 per cent in Q4 of FY22, as against Rs 3,422.32 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, UBL's consolidated net profit was up over three-fold to Rs 366.08 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 113.83 crore in FY21.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,123.92 crore in 2021-22. This is 28.84 per cent higher than Rs 10,185.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,534.90 on the BSE, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close.

