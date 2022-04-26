Gateway Distriparks' Q4 profit after tax jumps 84% to Rs 85.5 crore

Integrated inter-modal logistics services provider Limited (GDL) on Tuesday reported an 84.40 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 85.53 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 46.38 crore in the March quarter of FY21, it said in a statement.

Total income rose 6.80 per cent to Rs 377.04 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 353.11 crore in Q4 FY21.

EBIDTA grew 15 per cent to Rs 112.88 crore, from Rs 98.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The company handled 4.20 per cent more container cargo at 177,382 TEUs in the March quarter of FY 22, as against 170,623 TEUs earlier.

For the full fiscal, PAT stood at Rs 224.41 crore as against Rs 94.71 crore in FY21, registering a year-on-on year growth of 136.90 per cent.

"The company has shown strong results in FY 2021-22, and we believe that now as a merged entity we will see further growth as there are still operational synergies and efficiencies to be achieved at multiple levels of business in our operations pan India," said Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, chairman and managing director of the firm.

"In terms of expansion, we have now embarked upon our earlier mentioned plans to add satellite rail terminals in the northern region which will feed into our existing network of rail terminals that are aligned with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Our company stands to gain directly from the DFC since we had taken an early position on ICDs that are connected to it," he added.

These ICDs have been handling double stacked containers since 2011, and as each section of the corridor becomes operational, the turnaround time of the company's trains improves further, he noted.

GDL also said its net debt as on March 31, 2022 stood at Rs 298.12 crore, as against Rs 373.87 crore on December 31, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)