United Spirits Q1 profit jumps five-fold to Rs 261.1 cr, net sales up 15.6%

-
ALSO READ
Time to raise a toast to liquor stocks? Selectively, say analysts
Fizz returns to liquor stocks
A gradual improvement in margins could delay gains for United Spirits
Liquor rebate: Can't foster drunkenness with discounts, Delhi govt tells HC
How Delhi's new excise policy sinks spirits of private liquor retailers
-
Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported over five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 261.1 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.3 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 15.6 per cent to Rs 7,131.3 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 6,168.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Its net sales increased "lapping a soft prior year comparator, with growth driven by resilient consumer demand in the off-trade and recovery of the on-trade," said USL in an earning statement.
USL's total expenses were at Rs 6,864.6 crore, up 12.91 per cent in Q1/FY 2022-23, as against Rs 6,079.7 crore.
Commenting on the results, Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan said: "Our business today is ahead of pre-pandemic levels, substantiating the resilience of our category."
Double-digit inflation, scotch supply constraints in select markets and a one-time special grant to its employees, impacted the EBITDA margin delivery, she added.
Over the outlook, Nagarajan said looking ahead, in the shorter term, she expect inflationary pressures to continue.
"Our confidence in the medium to long-term prospects of our industry, the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate headwinds remains high," she added.
Shares of United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 850.05 on BSE, down 1.82 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU