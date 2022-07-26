India Grid Trust Q1 net profit up 4% at 84 cr; total income rises 4%

-
ALSO READ
CBI books Tata Projects, arrests 5 company executives in bribery probe
Fitch affirms Power Grid Corporation's 'BBB-' rating, outlook 'negative'
Power Grid's Q4 net rises 18% to Rs 4,156 cr, declares interim dividend
Investment trust IndiGrid net profit in March qtr jumps 45% to Rs 99.80 cr
Ascendas to buy warehouse project in Navi Mumbai for Rs 215 crore
-
India Grid Trust on Tuesday posted a nearly 4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.72 crore for the April-June quarter, driven by higher income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.91 crore in the same quarter of 2021-22, India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) said in a BSE filing.
Its total income increased to Rs 586.41 crore in April-June FY23 from Rs 564.99 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were also higher at Rs 498.10 crore against Rs 481.61 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
IndiGrid is India's first and largest Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the power transmission sector. It owns, operates, and manages power transmission networks and renewable energy assets that deliver reliable power throughout India.
In a separate statement, the company said Jyoti Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as the company's new CEO and Whole-Time Director role effective July 1, 2022, and Divya Bedi Verma took up the role of the CFO.
"The board of the investment manager also approved a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 3.30 for Q1 (April-June) FY23 to unit holders in line with the distribution guidance of Rs 13.20 per unit for FY23. The record date for the distribution is August 1, 2022, and shall be paid as Rs 3.06 per unit in the form of interest and Rs 0.24 per unit as capital repayment," it said.
Newly-appointed CEO Agarwal said, the company's performance during the quarter has been on the expected lines, and it is now on track to meet the FY23 distribution guidance of Rs 13.20 per unit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU