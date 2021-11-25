US-based cloud-based AI platform Nestlings opens office in Bengaluru

-
-
Nestlings, a cloud-based AI platform based in the Silicon Valley in California, on Thursday opened its first office outside of the US in Bengaluru.
Nestlings, co-founded by Bengaluru couple settled in California - Rajashekar Basavaraju and Sowmya Satish - said it offers a one-stop solution that connects students with higher education universities abroad and within the country, student loans, scholarship, internships, placements and visa assistance all on a single platform and the services are completely free for students.
Nestlings said in a statement it is also offering a total scholarship of USD 250,000 for the first few applicants. It also announced free International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) training for the first 100 students who register. The idea of providing a 360 degree service for the students germinated from our personal experience where we had to struggle to get information and had to apply separately for each of the institutes and there was no proper guidance. After a successful stint in the USA, we thought of helping students from our motherland, said Sowmya, CEO Nestlings, and a former Apple Product employee. So far, Nestlings has more than 50,000 students on its platform, the statement added. It has partnered with over 300 universities and more recently, signed a premium partnership with one of the largest student loan providers and testing centres in Southeast Asia, it was stated.
