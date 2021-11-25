Continuous process of up-skilling employees, utmost need: Virtusa

-
Continuous process of up-skilling employees was of utmost importance as companies increase focus on balancing innovation and controlling costs, a top official of information technology service provider Virtusa Corporation said on Thursday.
Launched earlier this year, Virtusa's "Thrive Academy" aims to fulfill this need by providing hands-on exposure and training on these technologies under the Graduate Talent Programme, Chief People Officer Sundar Narayanan said.
The seventh annual engineering academia connect program 'HeadStart 2021' was organised with more than 200 educators from 100 colleges attended the event today.
Current industry requirements, re-skilling and training, opportunities and challenges faced by educators to equip students to be industry ready were some of the points discussed during the event.
"We recognize that as companies increase focus on balancing innovation and controlling costs, a continuous process of up-skilling employees is of utmost importance and a pressing need", Narayanan was quoted as saying in a company statement.
Virtusa Chief Technology officer Ramachandran Meenakshi Sundaram said, "In today's dynamic industry environment, we must equip students with extensive knowledge about newer technologies that are changing the way the IT industry functions, leading to an industry-ready, skilled workforce".
"Virtusa's technical competencies with leading colleges across India and our Centers of Excellence program are helping us hire top talent and prepare them to succeed", he said.
The HeadStart programme offer students paid internships that would provide them real time project exposure. With plans to open Centre of Excellences on sectors like 'ServiceNow', 'Microsoft Azure' and 'Augmented Intelligence' led Managed Services, the HeadStart program aims to give students the chance to better understand and garner hands on experience.
