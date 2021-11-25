B2B logistics startup Pidge raises $1 mn from Indian Angel Network

-
B2B logistics startup Pidge has raised USD 1 million from the Indian Angel Network for its recent expansion to Chandigarh and building on the product pipeline, a release said on Thursday.
The fresh capital would also help the firm invest in building its tech-capabilities to deliver routing and assignment efficiencies, it stated.
The logistics company has recently launched its services in the Chandigarh Tricity area guaranteeing its business partners same day delivery even if the pickup was from Delhi, as per the release.
Apart from Chandigarh, the platform also has a presence in Delhi-NCR.
Pidge said it has an exciting pipeline of projects including hybrid SaaS and service fulfilment solutions.
We saw an enormous opportunity in the last mile logistics space driven by behavioural changes in the supply and demand side and compounded by the problems created by current incumbents.
We are excited to be a part of IAN's network and welcome accomplished individual investors to help Pidge be the best last mile logistics company, Ratnesh Verma, Co-Founder of Pidge.
