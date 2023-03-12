JUST IN
Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends
Business Standard

US toy retailer ToysRUs enters India a second time, opens Hyderabad store

Is working on omnichannel model, will have smaller stores here than abroad; will also sell toys made in India by global players by the end of Calendar 2023

Topics
Toy R us | Flipkart | Ace Turtle

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza  |  Mumbai 

Toy R Us

ToysRUs has made its second entry into India by opening its first store in Hyderabad, as it looks to tap the $1.5 billion Indian toy market, over 90 per cent of which is still unorganised. The move brings it in direct competition with Hamleys.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 18:23 IST

