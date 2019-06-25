US-China trade war: Nokia not immune to crisis, says firm's China president

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Shanghai 

Nokia not immune to impact of trade war uncertainty, says its China president

Finland's Nokia Oyj is not immune from the trade war between the United States and China which has caused economic uncertainty, the company's Greater China president said on Tuesday.

"The uncertainty has impacted the investor community and the economy at large. At Nokia we are not totally immune to that. Our focus is really on our customers and making 5G work and making them successful with 5G," Markus Borchert told reporters during a briefing in Shanghai.
