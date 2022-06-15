US firm SentinelOne sets up Bengaluru centre to fight cyberattacks

US-based cybersecurity company SentinelOne said it has launched SentinelOne’s Operations Centre in to help organizations in the broader region address the growing threat of . The Centre will deliver innovation, product development, threat research, and engineering, recruiting top talent to modernize cyber defence. As a key component to SentinelOne’s India investment and build-out, customer data will be stored in a local data centre. In the coming years, SentinelOne plans to invest $50 million in India as part of its ongoing global expansion.

“SentinelOne’s Operations Centre represents an investment in talent and technology to serve the local market and our global customer base,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “The Centre’s engineers and threat researchers will focus on cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations to address the exponentially growing threat landscape. was a natural choice because of the talent footprint and market opportunity that India presents.”

As India’s government and businesses digitize, are an increasing risk. India’s Computer Emergency Response team (CERT-In) reported the country faced 11.5 million cyberattack incidents in 2021. Besides corporate attacks, the country’s critical infrastructure and government agencies were also targeted. Concurrently, India is also facing the challenge of an acute shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent preventing organizations from effectively combating growing cyber-risk.

SentinelOne said it pioneered the world’s first purpose-built AI-powered extended detection and response (XDR) platform to make cybersecurity defence autonomous, from the endpoint and beyond. It is leveraged globally by organisations of all sizes, across industry verticals. Earlier this year, SentinelOne announced the acquisition of Attivo Networks for $616.5 million as part of its inorganic growth strategy including its India-based operations.

Currently, SentinelOne’s India office has a headcount of 100. It plans to increase the local presence by 500 over the coming years. Hiring will focus on talent across engineering, research, sales, marketing and business development. SentinelOne is building an India-hosted data centre as well, demonstrating the commitment to helping India-based organizations comply with evolving local data hosting regulations and preferences.

“Since beginning our regional presence in 2021, SentinelOne is protecting some of India’s largest automobile, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, insurance, and food delivery as well as one of its largest airlines and busiest airports,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “The Indian market is ready to move beyond ineffective legacy antivirus, and there is a high demand for cutting edge cybersecurity technologies from Indian enterprises.”