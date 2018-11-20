US waivers provided relief, but global economy fragile : IEA chief

-
ALSO READ
Exemptions explained: Knowns and unknowns of US Iran oil sanction waivers
Oil cushion could be stretched to the limit: International Energy Agency
Iran oil waivers: How India, China are lining up after US exemptions
Electric vehicles will cut transportation demand for oil by 2040, says IEA
Oil markets adequately supplied, production soared over last 6 months: IEA
-
Waivers on Iranian sanctions granted by the United States provided some relief to oil markets but the global economy is still very fragile, the head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The US decision on the Iranian sanction waivers took some of the players in the market by surprise and, as a result, what we see today are that markets are well supplied and the price went down by $20," Fatih Birol said on the margins of an energy conference.
"But the global economy is still going through a very difficult time and is very fragile and, as a result of the increase in production, we have very thin production capacity left in the world, in a world which is becoming more dangerous," he said, reiterating calls on key producers to exercise "common sense" at their December meeting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU