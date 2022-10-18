JUST IN
USFDA issues four observations to Alembic Pharma's Panelav plant
D2C meat brand Pescafresh to expand presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram
USFDA issues four observations to Alembic Pharma's Panelav plant

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations after inspection of its oncology injectable formulation facility at Panelav in Gujarat

US FDA | Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations after inspection of its oncology injectable formulation facility at Panelav in Gujarat.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility located at Panelav from October 4, 2022, to October 14, 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 4 procedural observations. None of the observations is related to data integrity, and management believes that they are addressable," it added.

The company further said it is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated period.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:21 IST

