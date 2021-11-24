Vedanta aims to be ESG leader in natural resources, go net-zero by 2050

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta Resources reduces net debt by $300 mn in first half of FY'22
Vedanta sees multifold jump in second quarter profit to Rs 4,615 cr
Climate crisis: Not acting now will destroy lives, livelihoods experts say
Vedanta to roll out two Covid field hospitals in Karnataka, Raj this week
2020 was very unusual year for all, Vedanta was no different: Chairman
-
Vedanta on Wednesday said it aims to be the leader in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance in the natural resources sector and has committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.
The company announced the evolution of its mission statement to strengthen the group's commitment to ESG performance.
It has pledged USD 5 billion in the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. As part of the process, the company has repurposed its mission statement to Vedanta 'Transforming for Good', to make a meaningful difference to society at large.
Vedanta Director Priya Agarwal said, "As a diversified natural resources company, Vedanta is committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth, relying on the principles of environmental stewardship, social equity and impact, and good corporate governance."
She added that with this new identity, the company wants to further its commitment towards ESG in everything it does.
Vedanta's new positioning is backed by three pillars transforming communities, planet and workplace. The new mission statement is significant as it focuses on Vedanta adopting best practices and policies across the ESG space for the greater good.
Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities. Guided by the philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge', ESG practices are at the heart of Vedanta's operations that are focused on delivering sustainable and responsible growth, thereby creating value for all stakeholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU