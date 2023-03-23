JUST IN
FSIB recommends Siddhartha Mohanty for LIC chairperson's position
Vedanta board to meet next week to consider fifth interim dividend for FY23

Vedanta Resources had said it had pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March 2023, deleveraging by USD 2 billion in the past 11 months

Topics
Vedanta  | Companies | Vedanta Ltd

Press Trust of India 

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman
Photo: Bloomberg

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board will next week consider and approve the fifth interim dividend for FY'23.

The announcement comes days after Vedanta Resources which is a majority shareholder of Vedanta Ltd stating that it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company (the board) is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to consider and approve the Fifth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23," the company said in a regulatory filing.

In a statement, Vedanta Resources had said it is in the advanced stage of finalisation to tie-up USD 1.75 billion through a combination of syndicate loan and bilateral bank facilities.

Vedanta Resources had said it had pre-paid all of its debt that was due for repayment till March 2023, deleveraging by USD 2 billion in the past 11 months.

Further, it is confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.

Vedanta Resources had recently said that it has fully repaid USD 250 million in loans it had taken from Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 23:23 IST

.