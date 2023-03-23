JUST IN
Adani Power sells Support Properties stake to AdaniConnex for Rs 1,556 cr
Go First penalised for violation, receives two-hour operation ban
Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 EVs in next 8-12 months in India
After cola, Reliance begins price war in home and personal care space
Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 electric vehicles in India in 8-12 months
Udaan plans to expand FMCG reach 6-fold to 10,000 small towns, villages
FRL insolvency: Creditors invite fresh bids, divide assets into 5 clusters
India's ONDC forays into the mobility segment; takes on Uber and Ola
Indian origin Anand Selva appointed chief operating officer of Citigroup
Reliance Jio launches 3GB per day cricket plans ahead of IPL 2023
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Chinese companies may need majority Indian partners to set up plants
icon-arrow-left
FSIB recommends Siddhartha Mohanty for LIC chairperson's position
Business Standard

CCI approves ADIA's stake buy in Lenskart under green channel route

Last week, Lenskart announced that it has signed definitive documents for a USD 500 million investment from a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA

Topics
CCI | Lenskart

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has given approval under the green channel route to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for acquiring a stake in Lenskart Solutions Pvt Ltd (LSPL).

Under the green channel route, wherein a transaction, which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition, is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the competition watchdog.

The proposed transaction relates to the proposed acquisition of a certain shareholding of LSPL by Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (Platinum Jasmine), a notice filed with the CCI said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of Platinum Jasmine, while LSPL is engaged in the business of manufacture, sale and wholesale trading of eyewear products.

CCI said it has approved the deal.

Last week, Lenskart announced that it has signed definitive documents for a USD 500 million investment from a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA.

"There are no horizontal overlaps, vertical/ complementary links between the business activities of the parties in India.

"Given the absence of any horizontal overlaps or vertical or complementary links between the parties to the proposed transaction, the proposed transaction is being notified under the green channel route," CCI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CCI

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.