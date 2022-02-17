Vedanta enters into pact with TERI to accelerate its ESG goals

-
ALSO READ
Assets under management for ESG funds up 2.5 times in FY21: Nasscom
Uptick in ESG India assets, as value rises nearly three-fold year-on-year
India Ratings launches ESG relevance disclosure on rated companies
India ESG assets up 4.7 times in two years to Rs 12,300 crore, shows data
UK wants trade and security pact with India and other democracies: FS Truss
-
Vedanta on Thursday said it has signed a pact with TERI to accelerate its Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
Vedanta plans to invest around Rs 200 crore over the next five to 10 years on R&D and sustainability initiatives to promote and build a sustainable ecosystem.
"Vedanta... on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TERI... to forge a long-term partnership and work in collaboration on creating a sustainable world by leveraging both the organizations' strength in the ESG space," Vedanta said in a statement.
With a mission to promote 'Sustainable Use of Resources for a Resilient Planet through Transformative Actions', the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS).
The partners will work towards building a sustainable future by engaging with governments, civil society and peers to promote a larger ecosystem for climate change, resource efficiency, and circularity, harnessing cleaner energy, sustainable supply chains, and people-centric development.
Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, TERI's DG Vibha Dhawan, said, "Businesses can play a paramount role in meeting development goals of the UN Development agenda of 2030. Towards fulfilling this ambition, Vedanta and TERI have come together to work in the pursuit of solving pertinent issues that are critical towards achieving a sustainable future."
Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, this collaboration will help us traverse our ESG commitments on 'Transforming for good'.
"TERI has a great track record of developing innovative and sustainable solutions in areas of waste utilization, clean energy, resource efficiency and community welfare, which augurs well with our defined ESG aims. We aspire to work in tandem to achieve our common vision with this partnership," Duggal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU