Vedanta postpones quarterly results to next Monday as it prepares to delist

Miner Vedanta Resources Plc, which is set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, postponed its quarterly production results to next Monday.

Agarwal's family trust offered about $1 billion in cash to take the London-listed company private earlier this week.

Vedanta, which was previously scheduled to report first-quarter production on Thursday, said the delay was due to the ongoing offer process.
