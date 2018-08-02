Vedanta postpones quarterly results to next Monday as it prepares to delist

-
Miner Vedanta Resources Plc, which is set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, postponed its quarterly production results to next Monday.
Agarwal's family trust offered about $1 billion in cash to take the London-listed company private earlier this week.
Vedanta, which was previously scheduled to report first-quarter production on Thursday, said the delay was due to the ongoing offer process.
