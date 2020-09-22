Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr through debentures

JUST IN
E-commerce cos fret over Madras HC ruling on GST refunds on service inputs
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HZL, Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Vedanta Ltd owns a 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the government retains a 29.5 per cent stake. Representative Image: Twitter @Hindustan_Zinc

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through debentures.

The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.

"The duly authorised committee of directors...considered and approved offering for subscription on a private placement basis, up to 40,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value Rs 10,00,000 each," the filing said.

It added that the fundraising would aggregate up to Rs 4,000 crore, including the option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd owns a 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the government retains a 29.5 per cent stake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 17:57 IST

