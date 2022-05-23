Vedanta's iron ore unit launches campaign on environmental conservation

-
ALSO READ
India calls for innovating financing methods for biodiversity conservation
Iron ore rises on hopes of China demand pick-up after Beijing Olympics
Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour, project issues
Need to strengthen pandemic prevention: Wildlife Conservation Society
Rich nations called to provide $60 bn a year to address biodiversity loss
-
Vedanta's iron ore business on Monday said it has launched a campaign to underline biodiversity conservation and systematic mine reclamation measures across all of its business units.
The campaign was launched with a teaser to give brief idea about the campaign through social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
"In view of International Day of Biological Diversity and World Environment Day, Vedanta's Iron Ore business launched #SesaForGreenerGood campaign," the company said in a statement.
The campaign will also highlight Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and will be targeted towards mobilising the stakeholders to further enhance contribution towards adoption of robust sustainable industry practices at large, the statement said.
This will be done by way of sharing success stories, testimonials, and methodology behind these projects to underline committed efforts by Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business to set up new industry trends.
"Our unique mine reclamation and biodiversity conservation measures are the testimony of our conviction that it is possible to create sustainable industry model focused on the well-being of communities and 'build a shared future for all life' which is the theme of International Biodiversity Day this year," Vedanta Ltd CEO - iron ore business - Sujal Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU