Vedanta's iron ore unit launches campaign on environmental conservation

Vedanta's iron ore business on Monday said it has launched a campaign to underline biodiversity conservation and systematic mine reclamation measures across all of its business units.

The campaign was launched with a teaser to give brief idea about the campaign through social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"In view of International Day of Biological Diversity and World Environment Day, Vedanta's Iron Ore business launched #SesaForGreenerGood campaign," the company said in a statement.

The campaign will also highlight Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and will be targeted towards mobilising the stakeholders to further enhance contribution towards adoption of robust sustainable industry practices at large, the statement said.

This will be done by way of sharing success stories, testimonials, and methodology behind these projects to underline committed efforts by Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business to set up new industry trends.

"Our unique mine reclamation and biodiversity conservation measures are the testimony of our conviction that it is possible to create sustainable industry model focused on the well-being of communities and 'build a shared future for all life' which is the theme of International Biodiversity Day this year," Ltd CEO - iron ore business - Sujal Shah said.

