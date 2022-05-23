Tata Power, Tata Motors to develop 7MWp solar rooftop in passenger vehicles

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors

Tata Power and Tata Motors have collaborated to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at the latter's passenger vehicle plant in Chikhali, Pune.

This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which 10 MWp has already been installed, a company statement said.

The two companies have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project.

The rooftop installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide. This will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.

Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, with the new installation, Tata Power will move closer to its goal of 100 per cent renewable energy.

"Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest on-site solar installation in India, he added.

Tata Motors, as a signatory to the RE100, is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy in its operations and has taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations.

Tata Power has executed multiple large solar rooftop solutions including one of the world's largest rooftop (16MW) at a single location at Radhasoami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Amritsar.

First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 14:32 IST

