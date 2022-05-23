Tata Power, Tata Motors to develop 7MWp solar rooftop in passenger vehicles

and have collaborated to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at the latter's plant in Chikhali, Pune.

This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which 10 MWp has already been installed, a company statement said.

The two have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project.

The rooftop installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide. This will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.

Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, with the new installation, will move closer to its goal of 100 per cent renewable energy.

"Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest on-site solar installation in India, he added.

Tata Motors, as a signatory to the RE100, is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy in its operations and has taken many steps toward this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy used in its operations.

has executed multiple large solar rooftop solutions including one of the world's largest rooftop (16MW) at a single location at Radhasoami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Amritsar.

