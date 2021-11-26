Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore biz pledges to become carbon neutral by 2050

-
Vedanta on Friday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business is looking to achieve carbon net neutrality by 2050.
In line with the country's larger vision of net zero carbon economy, the company has devised a comprehensive plan to achieve this goal, the company said in a statement.
To reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions, Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business has implemented several projects such as pulverized coal injection (PCI), waste heat recovery power plants, massive plantation drives in nearby communities, development of green belts within operation sites and refurbishment of blast furnaces among others, the company said.
It plans to achieve carbon net neutrality in a phased manner with a target to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 25 per cent by 2030.
The company aims to install solar power plants up to 10 MW and upgrade turbines in waste heat recovery power plants by May next year to increase clean power generation by 5 MW. The company is also mulling a carbon capture utilisation and storage unit of 10 tonnes per day to make carbon products.
Additionally, it is planning to enhance pulverized coal injection by up to 150 kg per tonne of hot metal to reduce emissions from coke, install a sinter plant waste heat recovery system and top recovery turbine, besides undertaking coke dry quenching in near future.
In its quest to become a net-zero organisation, Vedanta's Sesa Goa iron ore business has been producing 60 mw green power through two waste heat recovery power plants at value-added business (VAB) in Goa.
