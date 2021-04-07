Vehicle scrapping: M&M inks agreement with Mahindra MSTC Recycling

-
Mahindra group has signed an agreement with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) to offer its customers an end-to-end solutions for scrapping vehicles. MMRPL is engaged in the business of acquiring used/end of life vehicles to dismantle and scrap it under the brand name of CERO, the company said in a statement. The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers to get a hassle free and transparent deal under one roof, it added.
CERO is India’s first authorised recycler for motor vehicles built on PPP model with dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai. It also has collection centers at major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. CERO has plans to have a presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 month.
Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping/exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years old can do so at any Mahindra dealership. These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/ dealer, Mahindra said in the statement.
The announcement by Mahindra comes in the wake of the scrappage policy announced by Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha on 18th March 2021. The policy is aimed at creating an ecosystem to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.
“Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help the customers who intend to discard their vehicles,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO Automotive Division, Mahindra.
Company’s dealerships along with CERO will offer vehicle evaluation, arrange quotes for exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle, provide end to end services including vehicle pickup, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO Scrap yards.
Post this, the Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable customers to claim eligible benefits under the upcoming Scrappage Policy. Further, given the COVID 19 scenario, to encourage customers to stay at home Mahindra is offering evaluation of the vehicle at doorstep.
