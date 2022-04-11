VENU smartwatch drives double-digit India sales growth at Garmin in CY21

-
Leading wearable brand Garmin India on Monday said it has registered double-digit revenue growth, backed by its popular range in the fitness and wellness segment especially the 'VENU' smartwatch, in 2021.
Globally, Garmin recorded consolidated revenue of $4.98 billion in 2021, a 19 per cent increase over the prior year (2020).
"As people are becoming more health-conscious, especially after the impact of Covid-19, the Garmin VENU smartwatch series grew by 124 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020," said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.
India's GPS adult watch category recorded a growth of 131 per cent in units in 2021, as per IDC data.
"Also, since the outdoor cycling trend is growing in India, Garmin's EDGE series has become popular among cyclists and grew by 86 per cent in 2021 as per Garmin Connect Data," Rizvi informed.
Garmin smartwatches offer advanced wellness features such as Body Battery Energy Monitor, Pulse Ox3, Pregnancy, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Respiration Tracking and Fitness Age, etc.
Additionally, the smartwatches also come with cutting-edge technology such as Power Sapphire Solar Lens, longer battery life, AMOLED display, Multiband GPS and advanced sports mode.
The company recently launched four new models -- Venu2Plus, Fenix 7 Series, Epix, and Instinct 2 in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
