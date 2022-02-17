Garmin Fenix7 series, epix smartwatches launched in India: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Will Google's smartwatch set the pulse racing?
Garmin Forerunner 55 review: Solid health & fitness smartwatch for runners
Year in review: Apple Watch 7 to OnePlus Watch, best smartwatches of 2021
India wearables market logs 23.8 million units shipment in Q3: IDC
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
-
Tech major Garmin on Thursday launched its latest premium smartwatch -- Fenix7 Series and epix, as it expands its wearables business in India.
Garmin Fenix 7 series is the industry's first smartwatch with a built-in flashlight and also has an array of features like enhanced solar cell efficiency and longer battery life.
This outdoor series features wear-resistant, scratch-resistant and anti-reflective high standard power sapphire as well as a highly permeable patented solar panel, Garmin said in a statement.
"At Garmin, we have always been committed to technological innovations and come up with exceptional products for our outdoor adventurers. The Fenix 7 Series and epix are an amalgamation of premium and style, specially designed for those who love to venture into the unexplored," Garmin India Director Ali Rizvi said.
The smartwatches are also equipped with multiple outdoor and fitness features that will provide the users valuable insights, he said.
The Garmin epix comes with a high-definition vibrant AMOLED touch screen, with exceptional battery life along with multi-sport functions. Its AMOLED touch screen delivers sharp and vibrant viewing angles.
Besides a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, the Garmin epix has more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes, supporting over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world.
The price of Fenix 7 range of smartwatches starts at Rs 67,990 and epix is priced Rs 89,990 onwards and are available from Thursday on leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq and offline at Garmin brand stores, Helios and Decathlon, Anubhava store, Bangalore.
"We thrive to engineer products that will prove beneficial to our customers and have every minute detail at the ease of their wrist. Also, the Fenix 7 Solar charging lens provides hassle-free use of the watch for a longer time of period," Rizvi added.
Fenix 7 Series and epix are built to US Military MIL-STD-810 specifications and support Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo).
Both the outdoor smartwatches boast about the inbuilt broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring factors like the Body Battery Energy Monitor, which measures the body's energy throughout the day.
"The Pulse Ox3 monitors the blood's oxygen saturation in the body, stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score, respiration tracking as well as other health monitoring metrics to track users' fitness goals and progress," it said.
Additionally, both watches offer Visual Race Predictor feature that helps an athlete to visualise race prediction estimates in the watch itself with help of graphs for a quick understanding of how his/her training is progressing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU