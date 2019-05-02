Viacom18 appoints Gourav Rakshit as COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures

Entertainment network has appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) for the Digital Ventures vertical. Rakshit will join the organization this month and will report to group CEO and MD Sudhanshu Vats.

“Our digital foray has grown exponentially since its inception 3 years back, with the sharply segmented businesses – the ad led model, the international business and the soon-to-be-launched subscription based VOOT Kids service”, said Vats. “As we unlock business value, Gourav, with an in-depth understanding of digital disruption and a proven track record of envisioning subscription growth, is the right person to lead our talented teams across the Digital Ventures portfolio,” he added.

A University of Rochester and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Rakshit is currently serving as the president and CEO at People Group that owns and operates Shaadi.com. During his 11-year stint at Shaadi.com, he was instrumental in building the brand and a robust consumer subscription play.

Rakshit has over a decade of experience in consumer technology, IT and FMCG sectors. He started his career with Nestle and took two more stops – Planetasia and Infosys Consulting - before joining People Group.