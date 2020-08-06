Virtual war rooms set tone for mega e-commerce sale in Covid-19 times

The pizza boxes were missing, and so was the chatter, at Amazon’s World Trade Centre office in Bengaluru even as the e-commerce major started the Prime Day sales—one of the biggest in the online universe—Wednesday midnight.

Unlike other years when employees stayed back in office and slept there as well for days to prepare for mega sale events, this time the action had to shift to the virtual space. While there’s been no dinner on the house in the run up to the D-Day, the typical war room or the command centre has silently moved to the laptop and mobile screens of ...