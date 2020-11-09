Vistara marks entry into Uttarakhand, starts Delhi-Dehradun flights

-
ALSO READ
Vistara may start flights to UK, Germany, France under air bubble: Industry
Vistara runs its first Dreamliner commercial flight from Delhi to Kolkata
Vistara operates first flight on Delhi-Dhaka route under 'transport bubble'
Vistara: Passengers can book adjacent seat at discount to keep it vacant
Covid-19 impact: Vistara announces 5-20% pay cut for 40% employees till Dec
-
Vistara on Monday launched flights on Delhi-Dehradun route, marking its entry into Uttarakhand.
"The airline will operate three (Delhi-Dehradun) flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays," said the full-service carrier's press release.
The carrier said its first flight on Delhi-Dehradun route departed from Delhi at 1.50 pm on Monday and landed in Dehradun at 2.55 pm.
Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, "We see Dehradun as an important addition to our network, given the nature of air traffic to and from the city which includes corporate and leisure travellers, SME owners, students, members of the civil society.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU