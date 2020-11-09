Reliance Industries' deal talks with Saudi Aramco gaining momentum: Report

Ltd and are resuming talks over a 20% stake sale by the Indian conglomerate in its oil-to-chemical business after a brief pause due to COVID-19 pandemic, ET Now reported on Monday, citing sources.

Both the were committed to the deal and Aramco wants to do physical inspection of Reliance's assets in India, the report said.

The deal, estimated to be about $15 billion as of August last year, had stalled over price, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Reliance's shares have been on a tear in 2020, rising more than 35% this year, as it raised billions of dollars from global investors for its digital and retail arms.

"India offers tremendous growth opportunities over the long term and Aramco continues to evaluate new business opportunities with our potential partners," said in an e-mailed statement.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reliance Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani told shareholders in July that the deal had been delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances in the energy market and the COVID-19 situation."

The oil-to-telecoms company in October reported a 15% drop in September-quarter profit as the coronavirus crisis hammered its mainstay energy business, although it reaped double-digit revenue growth at its Jio telecom service.