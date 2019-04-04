Vistara to add 14 new flights to domestic network from April 7

-
Full-service carrier Vistara, which is set likely to commence services on international routes this year, Wednesday announced the addition of 14 new flights in the domestic network, starting April 7.
The new additional services are being added to Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad from Mumbai besides on the Hyderabad-Pune routes to meet the demand during the peak travel season in the April-July period, the airline said in a release.
The services on the Mumbai Bengaluru route will be operated five times per day, while flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata from Mumbai will be one per day, the airline said, adding this flights will operate between April 16 and July 15.
In addition, one daily flight will be operated on the Hyderabad Pune route between April 7 and April 30, it said.
The Delhi-based Vistara, which is 51 per cent owned by Tatas and rest 49 per cent by the Singapore Airlines flies to 24 destinations with over 800 flights a week with a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 aircraft.
