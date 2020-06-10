Vivek Gambhir resigns as GCPL managing director, Nisaba Godrej to take over

Products (GCPL) Managing Director (MD) and CEO Vivek Gambhir has resigned from the company citing personal reasons. His last day will be June 30, bringing to an end an 11-year tenure with the Godrej group.



GCPL Chairperson Nisaba Godrej will take up the additional role of MD, effective July 1. A former partner at Bain and Co in India, Gambhir, 51, joined the Godrej Group in 2009, driving the mergers and acquisitions in the company as chief strategy officer.





He took over as GCPL's MD and CEO in July of 2013, succeeding A Mahendran, who retired on June 30, 2013. Godrej, who is currently serving as a whole-time director, has been appointed as MD till the conclusion of her existing term i.e. September 30, 2022, the company said.



The appointment was approved by the board at its meeting held on Tuesday, with Godrej redesignated as chairperson and MD, the firm said.