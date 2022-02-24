Voda Idea, A5G Networks team up on industry 4.0, smart mobile edge network

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr; ARPU rises 5.2% QoQ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Why is the government stake in Voda Idea puzzling markets?
How Voda Idea & TTML can stage a turnaround post debt conversion
Infosys, TCS & Wipro Q3 results; trading strategy for Vodafone Idea
-
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday announced a collaboration with A5G Networks, with a view to spurring industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India.
The two companies have jointly set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising existing 4G spectrum, according to a statement.
"VIL's association with A5G Networks is in line with its commitment to realise Digital India dreams with the latter's differentiated... 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi autonomous software for distributed networks," the statement added.
Through this alliance, VIL has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and 'white box RAN elements' in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios, while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.
Commenting on the partnership, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of VIL said: "As part of our digital transformation journey on the 5G roadmap, we are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry 4.0 and smart cities in the digital era.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU