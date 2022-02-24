Voda Idea, A5G Networks team up on industry 4.0, smart mobile edge network

Ltd (VIL) on Thursday announced a collaboration with A5G Networks, with a view to spurring and smart mobile edge computing in India.

The two have jointly set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising existing 4G spectrum, according to a statement.

"VIL's association with A5G Networks is in line with its commitment to realise Digital India dreams with the latter's differentiated... 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi autonomous software for distributed networks," the statement added.

Through this alliance, VIL has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and 'white box RAN elements' in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios, while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.

Commenting on the partnership, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of VIL said: "As part of our digital transformation journey on the 5G roadmap, we are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling and smart cities in the digital era.

