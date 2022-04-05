Vodafone raises stake in debt-ridden Vi to 47.61% through Prime Metals

-
British telecom major Vodafone has raised its stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Limited to 47.61 per cent through its subsidiary Prime Metals, a regulatory filing said on Monday.
The company earlier held 44.39 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL).
"Prime Metals held 2,18,55,26,081 equity shares, representing 7.61 per cent of the equity share capital, of Vodafone Idea Limited (the "company"). PML has acquired 570,958,646 equity shares of the company through allotment of equity shares pursuant to a preferential issue of the company," the filing said.
On Thursday, Vodafone Idea had said that its board has approved the allotment of 338.3 crore equity shares at Rs 13.30 per scrip to three promoter group entities - Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals and Oriana Investments - for about Rs 4,500 crore.
This includes allotment of 1,96,66,35,338 equity shares to Euro Pacific Securities (promoter), 57,09,58,646 equity shares to Prime Metals (promoter), and 84,58,64,661 equity shares to Oriana Investments (promoter group).
The telecom operator in March had announced a Rs 14,500-crore fundraising plan, where promoters would inject Rs 4,500 crore.
