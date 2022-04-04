Suspected tech snag forces Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight to return to Nagpur

A Lucknow-bound flight on Monday returned safely to the airport from where it had taken off for its destination following a suspected technical snag, the private airline said.

An statement here said its flight 6E-7074, operating from to Lucknow, "returned to origin after take-off following a suspected momentary technical snag."



The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, it said. "All passengers are safe and the aircraft is under further inspection," the airline said. The statement did not provide further details.

